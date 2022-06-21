Recorded:Jun 15
Posted:Jun 21, 2022
The Wright Show | Jun 21, 2022 | Robert Wright & Matthew Duss
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss growing skepticism toward Biden’s “struggle against autocracy.”
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Jonathan Haidt discuss the point where maintaining viewpoint diversity meets the necessity of advocating for specific policy positions.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss proposed changes to American gun laws in the wake of the most recent spate of mass shootings.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Russian artist and writer Nikita Petrov discuss the Russian people’s responsibility to resist disinformation.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the merits of the US’s use of sanctions.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the possible fragmentation of a political coalition of “people of color” in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether Democrats’ anti-Trump midterm strategy will win over voters angry about inflation, gas prices, and quality of life issues.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Syria expert Joshua Landis discuss whether US policy is helping to turn Ukraine into a devastating frozen conflict.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss developments in Ukraine that could lead to peace.
