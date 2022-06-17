Play entire video
Mickey implores Bob: “Leave Biden alone!” Bob proves incapable.
0:00
Democrats’ surprisingly good Senate race poll numbers
9:52
Mickey: Immigration numbers are climbing, but the media isn’t covering it
11:23
The downsides of framing US foreign policy as a “struggle against autocracy”
18:34
How courageous was Pence on January 6?
24:37
Did Trump both plan and fan the violence on January 6?
28:28
Mickey: Trump and DeSantis are neck and neck as 2024 prospects
38:04
Will Biden lift Trump-era tariffs on China?
42:24
Bob: Ukraine may soon run out of ammo for its Soviet-era artillery
49:07
Parrot Room preview: Exciting child tax credit news, Jeffrey Epstein news, a new angle on the Dave Weigel affair, Stanford eliminates fun, a deep dive into Bob’s views on consciousness, the dating habits of Richard Spencer, the US Open, Bob pummels an NYT headline, the Proud Boys, and Kurt Gödel
51:31
Recorded:Jun 17
Posted:Jun 17, 2022
- Stephen Wertheim’s Atlantic piece, “The One Key Word Biden Needs to Evoke on Ukraine”
- Pod Save America
- Branko Marcetic’s Jacobin piece, “Hillary Clinton’s Terrible 2016 Campaign Has Made It Even Harder to Deal With Russia”
- Jack Goldsmith’s book, In Hoffa’s Shadow: A Stepfather, a Disappearance in Detroit, and My Search for the Truth
- Byron York’s Washington Examiner piece, “Facing the Eastman memo”
- The New York Post editorial, “Donald Trump, Democrats are obsessed with 2020 — GOP should look to the future”
- Peggy Noonan’s WSJ piece, “Trump Voters Need a New Direction”
- John Ellis’s piece, “History in the Making”
- Matt Stoller’s Guardian piece, “The US baby formula shortage isn’t bad luck. It was completely preventable”
The Wright Show | Jun 17, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
