Play entire video
-
An important announcement for Bloggingheads fans
.
0:00
-
Was Roe v. Wade doomed from its inception?
.
2:52
-
Will the Supreme Court’s gun ruling get people killed?
.
10:12
-
Bob: Democrats should weaponize the gun ruling
.
22:39
-
Mickey: The January 6 hearings have been effective if unbalanced
.
31:52
-
The pragmatic case for not indicting Trump
.
35:43
-
Bob’s Biden replacement proposal of the week: Van Jones
.
43:36
-
Two Trump-related hurdles for Ron DeSantis
.
49:44
-
Ukraine update: the momentum shift is official
.
53:17
-
A bittersweet farewell to Bloggingheads
.
1:01:53
-
Mickey clarifies: He does not think sex should be illegal
.
1:07:46
-
Parrot Room preview: Media bias on Ukraine, Juneteenth, Mark Shields, Bob’s killer argument against Nick Bostrom’s simulation argument, Undone, we’re all the Beatles now, a crucial test for Brexit, Mickey’s prediction about the lab leak hypothesis, Lightyear bombs, Ben Smith’s Semafor, immigration news, a “Bonesaw Golf Circuit” update, and should the government regulate AI?
.
1:09:45
Recorded:Jun 24
Posted:Jun 24, 2022
The Wright Show | Jun 24, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
