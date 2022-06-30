logo

30 June 2022

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Jun 29    Posted:Jun 30, 2022
The DMZ | Jun 30, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Reaching out to “the enemy”

Robert Wright and Matthew Yglesias discuss the difficult but necessary work of thinking outside the tribe.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Who loses in the gun fight?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the fallout from the Supreme Court’s ruling that states must allow individuals to carry guns outside the home.

The Glenn Show

What do we know about diversity?

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss whether student knowledge about racial preferences in college admissions distorts our knowledge of black students’ real intellectual abilities.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The “Putin’s talking points” smear

Robert Wright and Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor to Bernie Sanders, discuss the debate-terminating accusation.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Virtue signaling as foreign policy

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss growing skepticism toward Biden’s “struggle against autocracy.”

The Glenn Show

How diverse should viewpoint diversity be?

Glenn Loury and Jonathan Haidt discuss the point where maintaining viewpoint diversity meets the necessity of advocating for specific policy positions.

The DMZ

Should America raise the age to own a firearm?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss proposed changes to American gun laws in the wake of the most recent spate of mass shootings.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Propaganda: explanation or excuse?

Robert Wright and Russian artist and writer Nikita Petrov discuss the Russian people’s responsibility to resist disinformation.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

“We kill people for policies that do no f***ing good”

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the merits of the US’s use of sanctions.

