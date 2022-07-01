Recorded:Jul 1
Posted:Jul 1, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 1, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and the problem of responsibility under the conditions of political repression.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade will remain a motivating issue through the midterms.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Matthew Yglesias discuss the difficult but necessary work of thinking outside the tribe.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the fallout from the Supreme Court’s ruling that states must allow individuals to carry guns outside the home.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss whether student knowledge about racial preferences in college admissions distorts our knowledge of black students’ real intellectual abilities.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor to Bernie Sanders, discuss the debate-terminating accusation.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss growing skepticism toward Biden’s “struggle against autocracy.”
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Jonathan Haidt discuss the point where maintaining viewpoint diversity meets the necessity of advocating for specific policy positions.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss proposed changes to American gun laws in the wake of the most recent spate of mass shootings.
