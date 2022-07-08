logo

10 July 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University), John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times), Sherrod Small (Race Wars), Jon Laster (Blapp), and Nimesh Patel (Thank You, China)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jun 22    Posted:Jul 8, 2022
Download:
mp3
The Glenn Show | Jul 8, 2022 | Glenn and John Live at the Comedy Cellar (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Sherrod Small, Jon Laster & Nimesh Patel)

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Rage against the machine gun

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the Second Amendment’s applicability to modern weapons.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Escalating the abortion fight

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate the most effective strategies for Democrats to reclaim abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Incentivizing outrage

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright, Mickey Kaus, and David Corn discuss reasons that inflammatory rhetoric has become central to political discourse.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What’s conservative about the conservative justices?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether the Supreme Court’s majority is guided by conservative philosophy or just a conservative policy agenda.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Reckoning with the Ukraine War

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and the problem of responsibility under the conditions of political repression.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Will voters care about abortion in November?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade will remain a motivating issue through the midterms.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Reaching out to “the enemy”

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Matthew Yglesias discuss the difficult but necessary work of thinking outside the tribe.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Who loses in the gun fight?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the fallout from the Supreme Court’s ruling that states must allow individuals to carry guns outside the home.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

What do we know about diversity?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss whether student knowledge about racial preferences in college admissions distorts our knowledge of black students’ real intellectual abilities.

Play entire videoPlay this clip