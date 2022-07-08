Play entire video
-
Mickey: Inflation could abate by the midterms, saving the Dems
.
0:00
-
Bob: Congress’s inability to act meaningfully on guns is outrageous
.
10:57
-
How the 14th Amendment could support federal pro-abortion legislation
.
21:44
-
Does Boris Johnson’s fall reflect disenchantment with Brexit?
.
25:47
-
Build Back Better is back
.
37:44
-
Liz Cheney, Democratic presidential candidate?
.
43:42
-
Bob’s somewhat intrusive gun control workaround
.
45:42
-
Harvard’s pandemic stimulus check study
.
48:43
-
Parrot Room preview: A Ukraine update, Blake Masters, good career news for two TNR alums, Mickey attacks Mark Leibovich, January 6, corporatism, naming names in the Epstein case, Bari Weiss gossip, Minions and TikTok, Bob saw Memorial and you didn’t, and the abortion-seeking ten-year-old story
.
51:26
Recorded:Jul 8
Posted:Jul 8, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 8, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
In a live appearance at New York’s Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the necessity and difficulty of speaking uncomfortable truths about race.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate the most effective strategies for Democrats to reclaim abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright, Mickey Kaus, and David Corn discuss reasons that inflammatory rhetoric has become central to political discourse.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether the Supreme Court’s majority is guided by conservative philosophy or just a conservative policy agenda.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and the problem of responsibility under the conditions of political repression.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade will remain a motivating issue through the midterms.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Matthew Yglesias discuss the difficult but necessary work of thinking outside the tribe.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the fallout from the Supreme Court’s ruling that states must allow individuals to carry guns outside the home.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss whether student knowledge about racial preferences in college admissions distorts our knowledge of black students’ real intellectual abilities.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page