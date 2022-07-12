Recorded:Jul 12
Posted:Jul 12, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 12, 2022 | Robert Wright & David Sacks
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the threat the Florida Governor poses to Trump’s influence and 2024 hopes.
The Glenn Show
In a live appearance at New York’s Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the necessity and difficulty of speaking uncomfortable truths about race.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate the most effective strategies for Democrats to reclaim abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright, Mickey Kaus, and David Corn discuss reasons that inflammatory rhetoric has become central to political discourse.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether the Supreme Court’s majority is guided by conservative philosophy or just a conservative policy agenda.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and the problem of responsibility under the conditions of political repression.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade will remain a motivating issue through the midterms.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Matthew Yglesias discuss the difficult but necessary work of thinking outside the tribe.
