Recorded:Jun 16
Posted:Jul 15, 2022
- John Kenneth Galbraith’s book, The Great Crash 1929
- Rajiv’s Substack, Imperfect Information
- Rajiv’s post about The Anatomy of Racial Inequality
- Sendhil Mullainathan’s NYT piece, “Police Killings of Blacks: Here Is What the Data Say”
- Rajiv’s post about Mullainathan’s claims
- Rajiv and Brendan O’Flaherty’s book, Shadows of Doubt: Stereotypes, Crime, and the Pursuit of Justice
- Rajiv’s conversation about guns with Bari Weiss and David French
- Glenn and Hanming Fang’s paper, “‘Dysfunctional Identities’ Can Be Rational”
- Glenn’s Cato Unbound essay, “A Nation of Jailers” and responses
- Nicole Carr’s ProPublica piece, “White Parents Rallied to Chase a Black Educator Out of Town. Then, They Followed Her to the Next One.”
- Ralph Ellison’s essay, “What America Would Be Like Without Blacks”
- Albert Murray, The Omni-Americans: Some Alternatives to the Folklore of White Supremacy
- Jill Leovy’s book, Ghettoside: A True Story of Murder in America
- Glenn’s conversation with Robert Woodson and Sylvia Bennett-Stone
- Voices of Black Mothers United
The Glenn Show | Jul 15, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Rajiv Sethi
