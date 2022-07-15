Play entire video
-
Mickey admits he was wrong about the 10-year-old abortion story
.
0:00
-
The Atlantic’s conveniently timed story about MBS’s widow
.
7:05
-
Is Biden doing MBS a favor by investigating the PGA?
.
11:19
-
Mickey: Democrats are still overperforming in midterm polls
.
17:58
-
January 6 hearings update
.
20:50
-
Working with, or around, Joe Manchin
.
35:34
-
Has Elon Musk actually thought through free speech on Twitter?
.
38:48
-
Ukraine war update
.
48:14
-
Mickey: The Peter Thiel candidates will decide the fate of the Senate
.
58:21
-
Parrot Room preview: Bob’s Atlantic conspiracy theory revealed, the British Open and LIV, Starbucks store closings, Biden and military force in Iran, NAIRU news, the Hunter Biden cloud leak, the value of the Iraq war, sucking up to Saudi Arabia, Bob complains about a terrible WaPo headline, the annoyances of “agency,” Jill Biden’s breakfast taco faux pas, and fertilizer in Sri Lanka
.
1:00:43
Recorded:Jul 15
Posted:Jul 15, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 15, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
