Recorded:Jun 23
Posted:Jul 19, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 19, 2022 | Robert Wright & Ross Douthat
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how damning the January 6 hearings have been for Trump and what other evidence could surface.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and economist Rajiv Sethi debate the damage done by CRT-type initiatives in public schools and the unjust targeting of some educators and administrators.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the threat the Florida Governor poses to Trump’s influence and 2024 hopes.
The Glenn Show
In a live appearance at New York’s Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the necessity and difficulty of speaking uncomfortable truths about race.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate the most effective strategies for Democrats to reclaim abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright, Mickey Kaus, and David Corn discuss reasons that inflammatory rhetoric has become central to political discourse.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether the Supreme Court’s majority is guided by conservative philosophy or just a conservative policy agenda.
