23 July 2022

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico)

Recorded:Jul 20    Posted:Jul 21, 2022
The DMZ | Jul 21, 2022 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A Stop the Steal for the left?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether liberals and the left could be susceptible to election fraud conspiracies.

The Glenn Show

In defense of Clarence Thomas

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter denounce recent ugly attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Shallow debate, deep divisions

Robert Wright and writer Ross Douthat discuss the state of America’s political discourse.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Waiting for Steve Bannon

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how damning the January 6 hearings have been for Trump and what other evidence could surface.

The Glenn Show

Casualties of the culture war

Glenn Loury and economist Rajiv Sethi debate the damage done by CRT-type initiatives in public schools and the unjust targeting of some educators and administrators.

The DMZ

Is DeSantis eroding Trump’s standing in the GOP?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the threat the Florida Governor poses to Trump’s influence and 2024 hopes.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Against the tide on Russia-Ukraine

Entrepreneur David Sacks tells Robert Wright why he speaks out on the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Rage against the machine gun

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the Second Amendment’s applicability to modern weapons.

The Glenn Show

The price of an unpopular argument

In a live appearance at New York’s Comedy Cellar, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the necessity and difficulty of speaking uncomfortable truths about race.

