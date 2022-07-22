Play entire video
-
Mickey lives in darkness
.
0:00
-
Dems rise in the polls as Trump falls
.
4:45
-
The case that Trump was trying to obstruct Congress on January 6 gets stronger
.
8:23
-
Steve Bannon’s role as January 6 ringleader
.
18:05
-
How susceptible is the left to election fraud fantasies?
.
23:38
-
Are we ready for the current Covid wave?
.
29:53
-
Why do we need Saudi Arabia’s oil?
.
32:52
-
Will higher wages for unskilled labor stick around?
.
36:43
-
NYT columnists admit their errors
.
38:26
-
The SPLC attacks Andrew Yang
.
43:21
-
A new study challenges the link between low serotonin and depression
.
47:14
-
Will Joe Manchin sink the global minimum corporate tax?
.
50:22
-
Ukraine update
.
53:56
-
Parrot Room preview: Bob and Mickey react to Jonah Goldberg’s trash talk, Bill Gates throws his money around, Washington corruption, Oz vs. Fetterman, What another Trump presidency would be like, the holograms are coming for us, Mickey’s childlike reactions to Biden and Fetterman, an interesting Supreme Court case, Ethan Hawke’s Ukraine peace plan, the Bonesaw Golf Circuit, and Bob’s epic Decoding the Gurus episode
.
59:11
Recorded:Jul 22
Posted:Jul 22, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 22, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
