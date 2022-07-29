Recorded:Jun 29
Posted:Jul 29, 2022
The Glenn Show | Jul 29, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Stephon Alexander
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the argument for Biden bowing out of the 2024 race.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether liberals and the left could be susceptible to election fraud conspiracies.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter denounce recent ugly attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
The DMZ
Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss the risky Democratic strategy of supporting Trumpy Republican primary candidates.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how damning the January 6 hearings have been for Trump and what other evidence could surface.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and economist Rajiv Sethi debate the damage done by CRT-type initiatives in public schools and the unjust targeting of some educators and administrators.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the threat the Florida Governor poses to Trump’s influence and 2024 hopes.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page