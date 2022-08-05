logo

7 August 2022

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University), John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times), and Richard Wolff (University of Massachusetts Amherst, the New School)

Recorded:Jul 27    Posted:Aug 5, 2022
The Glenn Show | Aug 5, 2022 | Capitalism and Democracy in Post-Industrial America (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Richard Wolff)

