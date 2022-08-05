Recorded:Jul 27
Posted:Aug 5, 2022
The Glenn Show | Aug 5, 2022 | Capitalism and Democracy in Post-Industrial America (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Richard Wolff)
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a win for abortion rights in Kansas indicates broader midterm gains for Democrats. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman assess the wisdom of the House Speaker’s trip to Taiwan. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and physicist Stephon Alexander, author of Fear of a Black Universe: An Outsider’s Guide to the Future of Physics, discuss the racial achievement gap in quantitative fields and how it might be closed. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the argument for Biden bowing out of the 2024 race. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether liberals and the left could be susceptible to election fraud conspiracies. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter denounce recent ugly attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
The DMZ Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss the risky Democratic strategy of supporting Trumpy Republican primary candidates.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page