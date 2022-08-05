Rip Van Kaus awakens to a frightening new reality
.
0:00
Bob and Mickey scan the dial for better Christian music
.
1:44
Did the Taliban sell out Ayman al-Zawahiri?
.
4:35
Bob: Weapons sent to Ukraine will end up in US extremists’ hands
.
6:33
Why did Nancy Pelosi go to Taiwan?
.
9:40
If Trump had been reelected, would Putin have invaded Ukraine?
.
17:03
Ukraine War update
.
22:15
Are pro-choice Kansas voters also pro-Democrat?
.
25:58
Mickey: My fears about Democratic midterm gains look more and more realistic
.
35:09
Joe Manchin zags his way into supporting BBB
.
38:06
Biden manages to avoid stagflation (for now)
.
48:49
Parrot Room preview: Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, Brittney Griner, Monkeypox, Jonah Goldberg, the (possible) fascism of JD Vance and Blake Masters, Mickey’s beef with Chris Murphy, Mikey’s defense of mansplaining, the end of social media, a small wrinkle in the midterms, Obnoxious Use of the Word “Agency” of the Week, the third party question, John Fetterman, and the LIV Tour antitrust suit
.
53:01
Recorded:Aug 5
Posted:Aug 5, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 5, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
