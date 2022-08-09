logo

12 August 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True), Jonah Goldberg (LA Times, American Enterprise Institute, The Dispatch, The Remnant), and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality).

Play entire video
Recorded:Jul 13    Posted:Aug 9, 2022
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 9, 2022 | Remnants of the Blogging Era (Robert Wright, Jonah Goldberg and Mickey Kaus)

The DMZ

Is the Justice Dept. out of its depth?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess the outlook for the case against Trump in the wake of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A midterm bellwether in Kansas?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a win for abortion rights in Kansas indicates broader midterm gains for Democrats.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The road to economic growth

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and economist Richard Wolff debate the relative merits of planned economies and free markets, as well as the rights of workers to determine the fate of the companies they work for.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Pelosi pokes the panda

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman assess the wisdom of the House Speaker’s trip to Taiwan.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Styles of excellence

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and physicist Stephon Alexander, author of Fear of a Black Universe: An Outsider’s Guide to the Future of Physics, discuss the racial achievement gap in quantitative fields and how it might be closed.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The case against Biden’s second term

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the argument for Biden bowing out of the 2024 race.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Social media sins and the Ukraine war

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Rajan Menon discuss how toxic political discourse helps prolong the fighting.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A Stop the Steal for the left?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether liberals and the left could be susceptible to election fraud conspiracies.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

In defense of Clarence Thomas

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter denounce recent ugly attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Play entire videoPlay this clip