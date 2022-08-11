Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and economist Richard Wolff debate the relative merits of planned economies and free markets, as well as the rights of workers to determine the fate of the companies they work for.
Glenn Loury and physicist Stephon Alexander, author of Fear of a Black Universe: An Outsider’s Guide to the Future of Physics, discuss the racial achievement gap in quantitative fields and how it might be closed.
