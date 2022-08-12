Forecasting Trump raid fallout
0:00
Could the Dems bring back “Build Back Better”?
27:24
Bob and Mickey compare blue-collar bona fides
30:32
Scoring Biden’s recent PR wins and losses
35:14
What’s scarier: social media, the FBI, or your Roomba?
39:44
Ukraine war update
42:00
Bob: How ‘defending’ Taiwan could get it invaded
51:21
Parrot Room Preview: The Blobsters advising the White House, yet more Jonah Goldberg trash-talk, Mickey’s car-buying blues, Bob’s rave CRV road-trip review, where in the world is Ghislaine Maxwell?, Mickey’s meritocracy conundrum, AI takeover, Saudi golf tour talk, Bob shorts “longtermism”
59:11
Recorded:Aug 12
Posted:Aug 12, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 12, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
