Mickey and Dr. Oz enjoy crudités—Bob and Fetterman, not so much
.
0:00
The state of the Oz versus Fetterman race
.
2:32
Will Liz Cheney run for president – and for which party?
.
6:08
Was the FBI raid on Trump really worth it?
.
9:15
Mickey sees Jay Leno at supermarket, plays it cool
.
25:10
Inflation slowing and Democrats’ fortunes rising?
.
29:39
The sense in which the Salman Rushdie stabbing isn’t about religion
.
38:39
Ukraine war update
.
47:50
Parrot Room preview: Mickey’s friend’s empathy epiphany, ridiculous piece on Peter Thiel, America’s government-media complex, Huffington Post versus Buzzfeed, Bob on the Beatles documentary, Dexter Filkins on Ron DeSantis, Bob’s beef with new Washington Post piece, Muhammad and the Satanic verses, Mickey’s dark horse presidential candidate, anti-Soros news, Larry Summers talks to Bari Weiss
.
1:01:54
Play entire video
Recorded:Aug 19
Posted:Aug 19, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 19, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Billy Porter’s recent staging of the musical The Life. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam discuss the post-George Floyd political realignments that may currently be underway in the US. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess the outlook for the case against Trump in the wake of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright, Jonah Goldberg, and Mickey Kaus debate the merits of putting commitment to an institution ahead of one’s personal brand. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a win for abortion rights in Kansas indicates broader midterm gains for Democrats. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and economist Richard Wolff debate the relative merits of planned economies and free markets, as well as the rights of workers to determine the fate of the companies they work for.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman assess the wisdom of the House Speaker’s trip to Taiwan.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page