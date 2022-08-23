Recorded:Aug 18
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 23, 2022 | Robert Wright & Justin Logan
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the Democratic win in NY19 is a sign Democrats may defy midterm history.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Billy Porter’s recent staging of the musical The Life.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam discuss the post-George Floyd political realignments that may currently be underway in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess the outlook for the case against Trump in the wake of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright, Jonah Goldberg, and Mickey Kaus debate the merits of putting commitment to an institution ahead of one’s personal brand.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a win for abortion rights in Kansas indicates broader midterm gains for Democrats.
