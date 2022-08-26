Recorded:Aug 12
Posted:Aug 26, 2022
The Glenn Show | Aug 26, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Amy Wax
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the gravity of the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s dissing of DeSantis supporters.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the Democratic win in NY19 is a sign Democrats may defy midterm history.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Billy Porter’s recent staging of the musical The Life.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam discuss the post-George Floyd political realignments that may currently be underway in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess the outlook for the case against Trump in the wake of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.
