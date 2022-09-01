Recorded:Sep 1
Posted:Sep 1, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 1, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the gravity of the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s dissing of DeSantis supporters.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury talks with Penn Law professor Amy Wax about her university’s investigation of her teaching and public statements.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the Democratic win in NY19 is a sign Democrats may defy midterm history.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Billy Porter’s recent staging of the musical The Life.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam discuss the post-George Floyd political realignments that may currently be underway in the US.
