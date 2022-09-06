logo

8 September 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and David Yaden (Johns Hopkins University, The Varieties of Spiritual Experience)

Play entire video
Recorded:Sep 1    Posted:Sep 6, 2022
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 6, 2022 | Robert Wright & David Yaden

The DMZ

Republicans in disarray?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess the current state of the GOP, with an eye toward the November midterms.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Polarized America

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Steve McIntosh, president, co-founder, and director of the Institute for Cultural Evolution, discuss the US’s ongoing political fragmentation.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Should the Dems dump Biden?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the prospect of DeSantis getting the GOP nomination.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Crist crosses the line?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the gravity of the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s dissing of DeSantis supporters.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The institutional contradictions of affirmative action

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury talks with Penn Law professor Amy Wax about her university’s investigation of her teaching and public statements.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Reading the Pat Ryan victory

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the Democratic win in NY19 is a sign Democrats may defy midterm history.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The panda and the porcupine

playvideo screenshot

Justin Logan and Robert Wright debate how to protect Taiwan from China.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The secular roots of religious violence

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the attack on Salman Rushdie.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Identity politics on stage and campus

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Billy Porter’s recent staging of the musical The Life.

Play entire videoPlay this clip