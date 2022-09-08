Recorded:Sep 8
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether John Fetterman’s health is a legitimate concern for voters and whether Dr. Mehmet Oz risks backlash for questioning it.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss John’s contentious online exchange with the Boston University professor and racial justice advocate.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Psychologist David B. Yaden—co-author of the new book The Varieties of Spiritual Experience—discusses the data with Robert Wright.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess the current state of the GOP, with an eye toward the November midterms.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Steve McIntosh, president, co-founder, and director of the Institute for Cultural Evolution, discuss the US’s ongoing political fragmentation.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the gravity of the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s dissing of DeSantis supporters.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury talks with Penn Law professor Amy Wax about her university’s investigation of her teaching and public statements.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the Democratic win in NY19 is a sign Democrats may defy midterm history.
