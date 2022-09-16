Recorded:Aug 24
Posted:Sep 16, 2022
The Glenn Show | Sep 16, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Laurence Kotlikoff
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political and military pressures faced by the Russian leader.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis question the wisdom of the Republican Senator’s introduction of a 15-week abortion ban bill.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens debate whether the US applies higher standards to China and Russia than to itself.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether John Fetterman’s health is a legitimate concern for voters and whether Dr. Mehmet Oz risks backlash for questioning it.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss John’s contentious online exchange with the Boston University professor and racial justice advocate.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Psychologist David B. Yaden—co-author of the new book The Varieties of Spiritual Experience—discusses the data with Robert Wright.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess the current state of the GOP, with an eye toward the November midterms.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Steve McIntosh, president, co-founder, and director of the Institute for Cultural Evolution, discuss the US’s ongoing political fragmentation.
