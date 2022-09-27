Recorded:Sep 27
Posted:Sep 27, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 27, 2022 | Robert Wright & Anatol Lieven
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine’s military progress makes Putin more likely to usher in catastrophe.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether non-Trumpist Republicans are normalizing election denying.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Ian Rowe, founder and CEO of Vertex Enterprise Academies, debate the meaning and significance of marriage.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Sebastian Strangio, author of In the Dragon’s Shadow, explains why Sino-American relations look “grayer” when viewed from Southeast Asia.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political and military pressures faced by the Russian leader.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis question the wisdom of the Republican Senator’s introduction of a 15-week abortion ban bill.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and economist Larry Kotlikoff discuss Glenn’s concept of “social capital” and how social inequality perpetuates itself.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens debate whether the US applies higher standards to China and Russia than to itself.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether John Fetterman’s health is a legitimate concern for voters and whether Dr. Mehmet Oz risks backlash for questioning it.
