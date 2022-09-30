Recorded:Sep 30
Posted:Sep 30, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 30, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury discusses the contradictions of progressive positions on free speech and civil liberties with lawyer, law professor, and author Lara Bazelon.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the President is suffering cognitive decline or just being Joe Biden.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Anatol Lieven discuss whether Russia’s military failures could lead to regime change in Moscow.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine’s military progress makes Putin more likely to usher in catastrophe.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether non-Trumpist Republicans are normalizing election denying.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Ian Rowe, founder and CEO of Vertex Enterprise Academies, debate the meaning and significance of marriage.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Sebastian Strangio, author of In the Dragon’s Shadow, explains why Sino-American relations look “grayer” when viewed from Southeast Asia.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political and military pressures faced by the Russian leader.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis question the wisdom of the Republican Senator’s introduction of a 15-week abortion ban bill.
