logo

5 October 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True), Hal Brands (Johns Hopkins University - School of Advanced International Studies, The Lessons of Tragedy), and Michael Beckley (Tufts University, American Enterprise Institute).

Play entire video
Recorded:Sep 21    Posted:Oct 4, 2022
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 4, 2022 | China, the US, and the Danger Zone (Robert Wright, Hal Brands, and Michael Beckley)

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Russia-Ukraine powder keg

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss ways things could escalate in Ukraine after Putin’s annexation.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Where do progressives stand on civil liberties?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury discusses the contradictions of progressive positions on free speech and civil liberties with lawyer, law professor, and author Lara Bazelon.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Is Biden’s brain a problem?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the President is suffering cognitive decline or just being Joe Biden.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Putin’s downfall?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Anatol Lieven discuss whether Russia’s military failures could lead to regime change in Moscow.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Russia-Ukraine paradox

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine’s military progress makes Putin more likely to usher in catastrophe.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Where’s the GOP’s “Team Normal”?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether non-Trumpist Republicans are normalizing election denying.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Is marriage important?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Ian Rowe, founder and CEO of Vertex Enterprise Academies, debate the meaning and significance of marriage.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Fifty shades of US-China relations

playvideo screenshot

Sebastian Strangio, author of In the Dragon’s Shadow, explains why Sino-American relations look “grayer” when viewed from Southeast Asia.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Putin’s predicament

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political and military pressures faced by the Russian leader.

Play entire videoPlay this clip