The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss blind auditions, the human value of great art, and the dangers of the crusade for “equity.”
The DMZ
In light of the Herschel Walker abortion revelation, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether hypocrisy matters in today’s political environment.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Why political scientist Michael Beckley thinks the president’s pledge to defend Taiwan is a bad idea.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss ways things could escalate in Ukraine after Putin’s annexation.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury discusses the contradictions of progressive positions on free speech and civil liberties with lawyer, law professor, and author Lara Bazelon.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the President is suffering cognitive decline or just being Joe Biden.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Anatol Lieven discuss whether Russia’s military failures could lead to regime change in Moscow.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine’s military progress makes Putin more likely to usher in catastrophe.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether non-Trumpist Republicans are normalizing election denying.
