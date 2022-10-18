Recorded:Oct 18
Posted:Oct 18, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 18, 2022 | Robert Wright & Seth Harp
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Tulsi Gabbard’s backing of Republican Kari Lake could signal about the ex-Dem’s political aspirations.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and China expert Jessica Chen Weiss discuss the “democracy versus autocracy” foreign policy paradigm.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine can make big gains against Russia without catastrophic consequences.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the shootings, assaults, and car jackings spreading into formerly placid Chicagoland neighborhoods.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess how the Ohio Senate candidates fared in their recent face-off.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Russian artist and writer Nikita Petrov discuss what—if anything—could have been done to avoid war in Ukraine.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss his plan for ending the war in Ukraine and the reaction to it.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss blind auditions, the human value of great art, and the dangers of the crusade for “equity.”
The DMZ
In light of the Herschel Walker abortion revelation, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether hypocrisy matters in today’s political environment.
