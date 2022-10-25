logo

25 October 2022

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Douglas Ligor (Rand Corporation)

Play entire video
Recorded:Oct 12    Posted:Oct 25, 2022
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 25, 2022 | Robert Wright & Douglas Ligor

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An anti-war GOP?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the extent of America’s foreign policy realignment.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The Los Angeles City Council crack-up

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss what racially charged comments amongst Latino officials in LA reveals about the political fissures throughout the country.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Trump-Gabbard 2024?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Tulsi Gabbard’s backing of Republican Kari Lake could signal about the ex-Dem’s political aspirations.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

“Blood-thirsty couch potatoes”

playvideo screenshot

War correspondent Seth Harp discusses the phenomenon of online cheerleading during war.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s big (and bad) idea

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and China expert Jessica Chen Weiss discuss the “democracy versus autocracy” foreign policy paradigm.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A “goldilocks” scenario in Ukraine?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine can make big gains against Russia without catastrophic consequences.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Chicago’s “Great Unraveling”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the shootings, assaults, and car jackings spreading into formerly placid Chicagoland neighborhoods.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Who won the Ryan-Vance debate?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess how the Ohio Senate candidates fared in their recent face-off.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Was Russia’s invasion inevitable?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Russian artist and writer Nikita Petrov discuss what—if anything—could have been done to avoid war in Ukraine.

Play entire videoPlay this clip