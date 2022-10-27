Recorded:Oct 26
Posted:Oct 27, 2022
The DMZ | Oct 27, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Doug Ligor of the Rand Corporation discuss the increasing threat of catastrophe beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss what racially charged comments amongst Latino officials in LA reveals about the political fissures throughout the country.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Tulsi Gabbard’s backing of Republican Kari Lake could signal about the ex-Dem’s political aspirations.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and China expert Jessica Chen Weiss discuss the “democracy versus autocracy” foreign policy paradigm.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine can make big gains against Russia without catastrophic consequences.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the shootings, assaults, and car jackings spreading into formerly placid Chicagoland neighborhoods.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess how the Ohio Senate candidates fared in their recent face-off.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page