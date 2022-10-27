logo

27 October 2022

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Oct 26    Posted:Oct 27, 2022
The DMZ | Oct 27, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

War in space

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Doug Ligor of the Rand Corporation discuss the increasing threat of catastrophe beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An anti-war GOP?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the extent of America’s foreign policy realignment.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The Los Angeles City Council crack-up

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss what racially charged comments amongst Latino officials in LA reveals about the political fissures throughout the country.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Trump-Gabbard 2024?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Tulsi Gabbard’s backing of Republican Kari Lake could signal about the ex-Dem’s political aspirations.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

“Blood-thirsty couch potatoes”

playvideo screenshot

War correspondent Seth Harp discusses the phenomenon of online cheerleading during war.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s big (and bad) idea

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and China expert Jessica Chen Weiss discuss the “democracy versus autocracy” foreign policy paradigm.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A “goldilocks” scenario in Ukraine?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine can make big gains against Russia without catastrophic consequences.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Chicago’s “Great Unraveling”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and journalist Matt Rosenberg discuss the shootings, assaults, and car jackings spreading into formerly placid Chicagoland neighborhoods.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Who won the Ryan-Vance debate?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis assess how the Ohio Senate candidates fared in their recent face-off.

Play entire videoPlay this clip