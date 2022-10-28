Recorded:Oct 28
Posted:Oct 28, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 28, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Rafael Mangual, author of Criminal (In)Justice, discuss the role of prisons in maintaining public safety.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the Pennsylvania Senate debate and how it might impact the race.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Doug Ligor of the Rand Corporation discuss the increasing threat of catastrophe beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss what racially charged comments amongst Latino officials in LA reveals about the political fissures throughout the country.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Tulsi Gabbard’s backing of Republican Kari Lake could signal about the ex-Dem’s political aspirations.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and China expert Jessica Chen Weiss discuss the “democracy versus autocracy” foreign policy paradigm.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Ukraine can make big gains against Russia without catastrophic consequences.
