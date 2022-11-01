Recorded:Nov 1
Posted:Nov 1, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 1, 2022 | Robert Wright & Samuel Charap
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Rafael Mangual, author of Criminal (In)Justice, discuss the role of prisons in maintaining public safety.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the Pennsylvania Senate debate and how it might impact the race.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Doug Ligor of the Rand Corporation discuss the increasing threat of catastrophe beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss what racially charged comments amongst Latino officials in LA reveals about the political fissures throughout the country.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Tulsi Gabbard’s backing of Republican Kari Lake could signal about the ex-Dem’s political aspirations.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and China expert Jessica Chen Weiss discuss the “democracy versus autocracy” foreign policy paradigm.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page