Recorded:Nov 9
Posted:Nov 10, 2022
The DMZ | Nov 10, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Cognitive psychologist John Vervaeke takes Robert Wright through an empathy circling exercise in real time.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the Supreme Court case that may end racial preferences in affirmative action.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis deliver their House, Senate, and gubernatorial election predictions.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Rafael Mangual, author of Criminal (In)Justice, discuss the role of prisons in maintaining public safety.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the Pennsylvania Senate debate and how it might impact the race.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Doug Ligor of the Rand Corporation discuss the increasing threat of catastrophe beyond Earth’s atmosphere.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page