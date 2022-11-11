Recorded:Sep 20
Posted:Nov 11, 2022
The Glenn Show | Nov 11, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Rob Montz
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus reassess the American political landscape in the aftermath of the midterms.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the midterm results and compare the (still-developing) outcomes to their predictions.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Cognitive psychologist John Vervaeke takes Robert Wright through an empathy circling exercise in real time.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the Supreme Court case that may end racial preferences in affirmative action.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis deliver their House, Senate, and gubernatorial election predictions.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Rafael Mangual, author of Criminal (In)Justice, discuss the role of prisons in maintaining public safety.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page