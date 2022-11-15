Recorded:Nov 15
Posted:Nov 15, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 15, 2022 | Robert Wright & Harry McCracken
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus reassess the American political landscape in the aftermath of the midterms.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and filmmaker Rob Montz discuss open questions in the immigration debate.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the midterm results and compare the (still-developing) outcomes to their predictions.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Cognitive psychologist John Vervaeke takes Robert Wright through an empathy circling exercise in real time.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the Supreme Court case that may end racial preferences in affirmative action.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis deliver their House, Senate, and gubernatorial election predictions.
