19 November 2022

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Recorded:Nov 18    Posted:Nov 18, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 18, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

Whose side are you on?

Glenn and John defend their respective decisions to vote Republican and Democrat in the midterms.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What’s the deal with Mastodon?

Robert Wright and tech writer Harry McCracken discuss the suddenly prominent Twitter alternative.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is DeSantis headed for the White House?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus reassess the American political landscape in the aftermath of the midterms.

The Glenn Show

Is immigration good for African Americans?

Glenn Loury and filmmaker Rob Montz discuss open questions in the immigration debate.

The DMZ

What happened to the “red wave”?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the midterm results and compare the (still-developing) outcomes to their predictions.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Self-awareness the hard way

Cognitive psychologist John Vervaeke takes Robert Wright through an empathy circling exercise in real time.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Bull in a Twitter shop

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Elon Musk’s first week as a social media mogul.

The Glenn Show

Winning the fight on affirmative action

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the Supreme Court case that may end racial preferences in affirmative action.

The DMZ

Midterm prediction extravaganza!

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis deliver their House, Senate, and gubernatorial election predictions.

