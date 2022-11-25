Recorded:Nov 25
Posted:Nov 25, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 25, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, Kmele Foster, Shelby Steele, and Robert Woodson debate the merits of taking pride in the past accomplishments of other black Americans.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why they think the Democrats have looked more in sync than their GOP counterparts as of late.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the explosion in Poland that led Zelensky to call for NATO intervention.
The Glenn Show
Glenn and John defend their respective decisions to vote Republican and Democrat in the midterms.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus reassess the American political landscape in the aftermath of the midterms.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and filmmaker Rob Montz discuss open questions in the immigration debate.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the midterm results and compare the (still-developing) outcomes to their predictions.
