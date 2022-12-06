Recorded:Dec 1
Posted:Dec 6, 2022
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 6, 2022 | Robert Wright & Mónica Guzmán
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the implications—for the Democrats’ prospects and for America—of a bid for re-election.
The Glenn Show
Actor James Beaman talks with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter about the effects of “antiracism” in the theater.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the issues they see confronting the Republican party and what—if anything—can be done to fix them.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Eric Alterman, author of the new book We Are Not One, discuss how differences in attitudes toward Israel among American Jews play out politically.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, Kmele Foster, Shelby Steele, and Robert Woodson debate the merits of taking pride in the past accomplishments of other black Americans.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why they think the Democrats have looked more in sync than their GOP counterparts as of late.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the explosion in Poland that led Zelensky to call for NATO intervention.
