Recorded:Dec 8
Posted:Dec 8, 2022
The DMZ | Dec 8, 2022 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate Matt Taibbi’s and Elon Musk’s handling of the first installment of the Twitter Files.
The Glenn Show
In this excerpt from a debate moderated by LaJuan Loury, economists Glenn Loury and Richard Wolff debate the status of socialism in present-day America.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mónica Guzmán, author of the book I Never Thought of It That Way, discuss a common obstacle to comprehending opposing perspectives.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the implications—for the Democrats’ prospects and for America—of a bid for re-election.
The Glenn Show
Actor James Beaman talks with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter about the effects of “antiracism” in the theater.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the issues they see confronting the Republican party and what—if anything—can be done to fix them.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Eric Alterman, author of the new book We Are Not One, discuss how differences in attitudes toward Israel among American Jews play out politically.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, Kmele Foster, Shelby Steele, and Robert Woodson debate the merits of taking pride in the past accomplishments of other black Americans.
