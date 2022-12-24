logo

25 December 2022

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University) and Hamish McKenzie (SubstackThe Active Voice)

Recorded:Oct 27    Posted:Dec 24, 2022
mp3
The Glenn Show | Dec 24, 2022 | Glenn Loury & Hamish McKenzie

The DMZ

Zelensky’s ‘War on Christianity’

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Zelensky’s visit to the US—is he waging a “war against Christians”? Plus: Christmas movies and music picks, Cenk Uygur’s beef with Bill, and the (allegedly) fabricated bio of George Santos.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Free trade, democracy, and the plight of workers

Political scientist Adam Dean, author of the new book Opening Up by Cracking Down, explains what he thinks some mainstream views of trade liberalization are missing.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon’s incendiary accusation

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the claim that Fauci funded research that killed millions.

The Glenn Show

Our Kanye West problem

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how seriously we should treat Kanye West’s recent antisemitic remarks.

The DMZ

DeSantis Outflanks Trump

Did DeSantis outflank Trump on COVID vaccinations? Did he go too far? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss (and debate) on this week’s DMZ. Plus: the GOP’s speakership fight and whether overturning Roe v. Wade made abortion less of a political litmus test.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An op-ed writer meets his critic

Economist Anders Aslund explains what he didn’t like about Robert Wright’s Washington Post article on Ukraine diplomacy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Twitter File flub?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate Matt Taibbi’s and Elon Musk’s handling of the first installment of the Twitter Files.

The Glenn Show

Who’s afraid of socialism?

In this excerpt from a debate moderated by LaJuan Loury, economists Glenn Loury and Richard Wolff debate the status of socialism in present-day America.

The DMZ

What Warnock’s win means for Republicans

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss how the Georgia Senate runoff result could affect the GOP.

