On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Zelensky’s visit to the US—is he waging a “war against Christians”? Plus: Christmas movies and music picks, Cenk Uygur’s beef with Bill, and the (allegedly) fabricated bio of George Santos.
Did DeSantis outflank Trump on COVID vaccinations? Did he go too far? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss (and debate) on this week’s DMZ. Plus: the GOP’s speakership fight and whether overturning Roe v. Wade made abortion less of a political litmus test.
