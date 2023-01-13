logo

15 January 2023

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University) and John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times)

Recorded:Jan 9    Posted:Jan 13, 2023
The Glenn Show | Jan 13, 2023 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Did Bob Gates and Condoleezza Rice miss a chance to prevent the Ukraine war?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the issue.

The DMZ

Goodbye Norma Desmond

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss McCarthy’s election to House Speaker. Plus: The debt limit showdown, Dem in-fighting on immigration, and is Trump’s star fading?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Did America’s own illegal interventions make Russia’s invasion more likely?

Robert Wright and Slate columnist Fred Kaplan debate the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Musk a “great man” of tech history?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the value of the Twitter owner’s societal and historical contributions.

The Glenn Show

The Revolt against the elites

Glenn Loury and political philosopher Michael Sandel discuss working-class resentment against elites that gave rise to Trump’s presidency.

The Glenn Show

Against the victim mentality

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Jazz Leadership Project CEO Greg Thomas debate the through-lines of black tradition and identity.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is a better Twitter possible?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the problems with the social media platform—and ways to solve them.

The Glenn Show

Passing the Trump test

Glenn Loury and Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie discuss how to maintain a principled position in a deeply polarized political environment.

The DMZ

Zelensky’s ‘War on Christianity’

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Zelensky’s visit to the US—is he waging a “war against Christians”? Plus: Christmas movies and music picks, Cenk Uygur’s beef with Bill, and the (allegedly) fabricated bio of George Santos.

