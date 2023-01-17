Recorded:Jan 12
Posted:Jan 17, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jan 17, 2023 | Robert Wright & Josh Summers
The Glenn Show
In this excerpt from their 2022 “best of” episode, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the possible fragmentation of a political coalition of “people of color” in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss McCarthy’s election to House Speaker. Plus: The debt limit showdown, Dem in-fighting on immigration, and is Trump’s star fading?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the value of the Twitter owner’s societal and historical contributions.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and political philosopher Michael Sandel discuss working-class resentment against elites that gave rise to Trump’s presidency.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Jazz Leadership Project CEO Greg Thomas debate the through-lines of black tradition and identity.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the problems with the social media platform—and ways to solve them.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie discuss how to maintain a principled position in a deeply polarized political environment.
