Recorded:Jan 18
Posted:Jan 20, 2023
The DMZ | Jan 20, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and physicist Steven Koonin discuss how the push to halt carbon emissions obscures the limits of climate science.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and meditation teacher Josh Summers discuss some of the challenges of employing cognitive empathy in daily life.
The Glenn Show
In this excerpt from their 2022 “best of” episode, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the possible fragmentation of a political coalition of “people of color” in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss McCarthy’s election to House Speaker. Plus: The debt limit showdown, Dem in-fighting on immigration, and is Trump’s star fading?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the value of the Twitter owner’s societal and historical contributions.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and political philosopher Michael Sandel discuss working-class resentment against elites that gave rise to Trump’s presidency.
