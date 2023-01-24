logo

26 January 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Ivan Katchanovski (University of Ottawa, Historical Dictionary of Ukraine)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 18    Posted:Jan 24, 2023
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jan 24, 2023 | Robert Wright & Ivan Katchanovski

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s chances in 2024

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the odds of reelection.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The false promise of net zero emissions

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and physicist Steven Koonin discuss how the push to halt carbon emissions obscures the limits of climate science.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Biden’s Classified Docs Scandal

playvideo screenshot

Mishandled classified documents. Grounded planes. Gas stoves. Have Democrats lost their edge already in 2023? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss in this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Pitfalls of perspective taking

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and meditation teacher Josh Summers discuss some of the challenges of employing cognitive empathy in daily life.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Did Bob Gates and Condoleezza Rice miss a chance to prevent the Ukraine war?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The unified field theory of non-whiteness

playvideo screenshot

In this excerpt from their 2022 “best of” episode, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the possible fragmentation of a political coalition of “people of color” in the US.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Goodbye Norma Desmond

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss McCarthy’s election to House Speaker. Plus: The debt limit showdown, Dem in-fighting on immigration, and is Trump’s star fading?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Did America’s own illegal interventions make Russia’s invasion more likely?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Slate columnist Fred Kaplan debate the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Musk a “great man” of tech history?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the value of the Twitter owner’s societal and historical contributions.

Play entire videoPlay this clip