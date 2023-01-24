Recorded:Jan 18
Posted:Jan 24, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jan 24, 2023 | Robert Wright & Ivan Katchanovski
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and physicist Steven Koonin discuss how the push to halt carbon emissions obscures the limits of climate science.
The DMZ
Mishandled classified documents. Grounded planes. Gas stoves. Have Democrats lost their edge already in 2023? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss in this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and meditation teacher Josh Summers discuss some of the challenges of employing cognitive empathy in daily life.
The Glenn Show
In this excerpt from their 2022 “best of” episode, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the possible fragmentation of a political coalition of “people of color” in the US.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss McCarthy’s election to House Speaker. Plus: The debt limit showdown, Dem in-fighting on immigration, and is Trump’s star fading?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the value of the Twitter owner’s societal and historical contributions.
