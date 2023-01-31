Recorded:Jan 25
Posted:Jan 31, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jan 31, 2023 | Robert Wright & Nikita Petrov
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the achievements of the Harlem Renaissance writers and how they compare to the mindset of contemporary Black Studies programs.
The DMZ
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the legacy of the newly-retired Pat Buchanan. Plus: Is White Lotus conservative?; The debt limit showdown; and will Haley take on Trump?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Political scientist Ivan Katchanovski argues that the 2014 Maidan massacre was perpetrated mainly by snipers from far-right groups in hopes that the government would be blamed.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and physicist Steven Koonin discuss how the push to halt carbon emissions obscures the limits of climate science.
The DMZ
Mishandled classified documents. Grounded planes. Gas stoves. Have Democrats lost their edge already in 2023? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss in this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and meditation teacher Josh Summers discuss some of the challenges of employing cognitive empathy in daily life.
