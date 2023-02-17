Recorded:Feb 17
Posted:Feb 17, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Feb 17, 2023 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and writer Delano Squires discuss Black Lives Matter and high abortion rates among black women. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Political scientist Norman Finkelstein, author of the new book I’ll Burn That Bridge When I Get to It!, talks about his clash with Alan Dershowitz and how it impacted his academic career. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk with sociologist and ex-cop Peter Moskos about the relatively peaceful demonstrations following the killing of Tyre Nichols. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Biden’s State of the Union Address. Plus: How well is McCarthy playing his debt limit hand? And are Trump’s attacks on DeSantis working? Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Gabor Maté, addiction expert and author of the new book The Myth of Normal, discuss how modern society contributes to mental and physical illness. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss recent developments in the Trump-Russia narrative and its handling in the media. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and organizer Ernest Cortes debate the relationship between merit and social esteem under conditions of extreme inequality.
